Antonia Stabinger makes genitals sing

This is how you get to know Mrs. Backup, who is behind every successful man but dreams of having her own attitude. You can watch a womanizer verbally fail at feminism ("We have to do something about the gender gay pap") and hear relationship tips from the hippie grandma ("Sex is like apple strudel, it's usually best homemade"). And Stabinger offers her new starring role a big stage: "Clit/Doris", who talks and sings bluntly about bees and flowers ("The penis is the little man's clitoris").