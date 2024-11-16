But the terror threat is there
Minister promises: “Safe Advent for everyone”
Armed police patrols between the mulled wine stands and bollards are once again part of the pre-Christmas scene at Christmas markets this year. The terror threat is there, they say.
On December 19, 2016, a truck drove straight into the Christmas market on Berlin's Breitscheidplatz. The result: 13 dead, 67 injured, some seriously - and for many a feeling of insecurity that has lingered ever since. Just recently, a 17-year-old was arrested for allegedly planning a similar attack on a market in northern Germany.
The police are (not only) aware that Austria is not an island of the blessed in this respect. A knife attacker at Vienna Central Station got cold feet at the last moment, and an attack on a Taylor Swift concert in the summer was foiled.
Terror alert level 2 applies to the Christmas markets
As every year, there will be an "increased and visible" presence during Advent, according to the Ministry of the Interior. The aim, according to Minister Gerhard Karner, is "a safe Advent for everyone". One reason why special units patrol between gingerbread and mulled wine stands "with appropriate and visible weapons". Although there is currently no concrete evidence of any Advent attacks being planned, the threat level (unchanged since October 2023) remains elevated and the second-highest terror alert level applies.
There is cooperation with event organizers - this cooperation should also bear fruit in other areas. Attention is drawn to organized criminals who commit pickpocketing and trick theft in the crowds. By deliberately spilling drinks or showing flyers, the crooks want to take advantage of the victims' inattention. And give themselves an illegal pre-Christmas present ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.