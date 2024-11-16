Vorteilswelt
But the terror threat is there

Minister promises: “Safe Advent for everyone”

Nachrichten
16.11.2024 06:00

Armed police patrols between the mulled wine stands and bollards are once again part of the pre-Christmas scene at Christmas markets this year. The terror threat is there, they say. 

On December 19, 2016, a truck drove straight into the Christmas market on Berlin's Breitscheidplatz. The result: 13 dead, 67 injured, some seriously - and for many a feeling of insecurity that has lingered ever since. Just recently, a 17-year-old was arrested for allegedly planning a similar attack on a market in northern Germany.

The police are (not only) aware that Austria is not an island of the blessed in this respect. A knife attacker at Vienna Central Station got cold feet at the last moment, and an attack on a Taylor Swift concert in the summer was foiled.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (2nd from left) and Vienna Police Chief Pürstl (2nd from right) on "patrol" in Schönbrunn (Bild: BMI/Jürgen Makowecz)
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (2nd from left) and Vienna Police Chief Pürstl (2nd from right) on "patrol" in Schönbrunn
Terror alert level 2 applies to the Christmas markets
As every year, there will be an "increased and visible" presence during Advent, according to the Ministry of the Interior. The aim, according to Minister Gerhard Karner, is "a safe Advent for everyone". One reason why special units patrol between gingerbread and mulled wine stands "with appropriate and visible weapons". Although there is currently no concrete evidence of any Advent attacks being planned, the threat level (unchanged since October 2023) remains elevated and the second-highest terror alert level applies.

There is cooperation with event organizers - this cooperation should also bear fruit in other areas. Attention is drawn to organized criminals who commit pickpocketing and trick theft in the crowds. By deliberately spilling drinks or showing flyers, the crooks want to take advantage of the victims' inattention. And give themselves an illegal pre-Christmas present ...

Stefan Steinkogler
Folgen Sie uns auf