Minister promises: “Safe Advent for everyone”

Terror alert level 2 applies to the Christmas markets

As every year, there will be an "increased and visible" presence during Advent, according to the Ministry of the Interior. The aim, according to Minister Gerhard Karner, is "a safe Advent for everyone". One reason why special units patrol between gingerbread and mulled wine stands "with appropriate and visible weapons". Although there is currently no concrete evidence of any Advent attacks being planned, the threat level (unchanged since October 2023) remains elevated and the second-highest terror alert level applies.