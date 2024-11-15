Off to the theater
The Stadttheater Klagenfurt and Volksbank Kärnten are offering young people up to the age of 27 free admission to a wide range of cultural productions - the campaign starts today.
In order to get the younger generation excited about cultural and theater productions again, the Stadttheater Klagenfurt is cooperating with Volksbank Kärnten under the motto "Youth meets culture!". From today, young culture fans have the opportunity to get tickets free of charge. "Culture promotes creativity, conveys norms and values and shapes identity. We are proud to enable young people to enjoy culture free of charge from now on," enthuse Johannes Jelinek and Alfred Holzer from Volksbank Kärnten, which is providing a generous contingent of tickets.
Varied program offered
The promotion applies to all in-house events on the main stage, the KSO concerts of the Stadttheater in the Konzerthaus and all StattTheater events. The program includes productions such as Tosca, Stallerhof, 100 Years of Bronner and Kreisler and the New Year's Concert. Unfortunately, all performances of the musical "Sister Act" are already sold out. However, the children's theater productions are excluded from this promotion, as they are already offered at a reduced price.
Off to the theater box office
"Our society is currently in a state of flux, which also poses major challenges for the entire theater landscape. Almost a fifth of our audience is already under 27 years old. Especially in the development of young people in the youth theater club, we see how much theater can contribute to independent thinking and to becoming human," say Aron Stiehl and Matthias Walter from Stadttheater Klagenfurt. Pupils, apprentices, students or professionals - anyone under 27 can buy tickets online or at the theater's box office.
