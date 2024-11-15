Off to the theater box office

"Our society is currently in a state of flux, which also poses major challenges for the entire theater landscape. Almost a fifth of our audience is already under 27 years old. Especially in the development of young people in the youth theater club, we see how much theater can contribute to independent thinking and to becoming human," say Aron Stiehl and Matthias Walter from Stadttheater Klagenfurt. Pupils, apprentices, students or professionals - anyone under 27 can buy tickets online or at the theater's box office.