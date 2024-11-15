Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Off to the theater

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
15.11.2024 11:07

The Stadttheater Klagenfurt and Volksbank Kärnten are offering young people up to the age of 27 free admission to a wide range of cultural productions - the campaign starts today. 

0 Kommentare

In order to get the younger generation excited about cultural and theater productions again, the Stadttheater Klagenfurt is cooperating with Volksbank Kärnten under the motto "Youth meets culture!". From today, young culture fans have the opportunity to get tickets free of charge. "Culture promotes creativity, conveys norms and values and shapes identity. We are proud to enable young people to enjoy culture free of charge from now on," enthuse Johannes Jelinek and Alfred Holzer from Volksbank Kärnten, which is providing a generous contingent of tickets.  

Varied program offered
The promotion applies to all in-house events on the main stage, the KSO concerts of the Stadttheater in the Konzerthaus and all StattTheater events. The program includes productions such as Tosca, Stallerhof, 100 Years of Bronner and Kreisler and the New Year's Concert. Unfortunately, all performances of the musical "Sister Act" are already sold out. However, the children's theater productions are excluded from this promotion, as they are already offered at a reduced price. 

(from left) Alfred Holzer and Johannes Jelinek from Volksbank Kärnten, together with Matthias Walter and Aron Stiehl from Klagenfurt City Theatre, give young people free admission to cultural events. (Bild: Stadttheater Klagenfurt)
(from left) Alfred Holzer and Johannes Jelinek from Volksbank Kärnten, together with Matthias Walter and Aron Stiehl from Klagenfurt City Theatre, give young people free admission to cultural events.
(Bild: Stadttheater Klagenfurt)

Off to the theater box office
"Our society is currently in a state of flux, which also poses major challenges for the entire theater landscape. Almost a fifth of our audience is already under 27 years old. Especially in the development of young people in the youth theater club, we see how much theater can contribute to independent thinking and to becoming human," say Aron Stiehl and Matthias Walter from Stadttheater Klagenfurt. Pupils, apprentices, students or professionals - anyone under 27 can buy tickets online or at the theater's box office. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf