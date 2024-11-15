A piece of history is looking for new residents

There is also little demand for this property

However, you can't really spread out in the building with a side length of roughly six by six meters: the total living space is around 70 square meters. Estate agent Knoll does not believe that the tower has not yet found a buyer because of its small size. Nor is it due to the listed building status that applies to the exterior of the 14th century building: "There's nothing coming up in the near future." Instead, Knoll points to the generally difficult situation on the market: "You can see that in all properties. Interest rates are high and the conditions for loans are difficult."