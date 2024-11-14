Dornauer: Minister should now provide answers

Then the "hunting affair" came to light

Due to the latest developments, the probability of this happening is probably close to zero. A photo of a hunting trip in Styria with bankrupt René Benko and a Tyrolean hotelier friend, which was made available to the "Krone", put Dornauer in a tight spot at the beginning of the week. The pressure was ultimately too great - Dornauer resigned as deputy governor and party leader, but wants to remain a member of the Tyrolean parliament for the time being.