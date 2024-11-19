Watch out, virus attack!
10-point plan for a strong immune system
In the current virus attack, the body's defenses should be strengthened in a targeted manner. Otherwise you could catch a cold with a sore throat, runny nose and cough. Simply try out these tips!
Strengthening your immune system requires a combination of a healthy lifestyle, diet, exercise and stress management. Here are some of the most important measures for a healthy everyday life:
1. make sure you eat a balanced diet
Eat fruit and vegetables five times a day. One portion is roughly the size of the palm of your hand, so you can easily estimate the amount without a scale or recipe. Fruit and vegetables contain vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that strengthen the immune system. Vitamin C, found in citrus fruits, peppers and broccoli, and zinc, found in nuts, seeds and wholegrain products, are particularly important. Foods such as yogurt, kefir and sauerkraut support intestinal health. A healthy gut plays a key role in a strong immune system.
2. keep moving
You don't have to become a top athlete. Even regular, moderate exercise such as walking, cycling or swimming strengthens the immune system and promotes blood circulation, allowing immune cells to pass through the body more quickly. Pay attention to the dose! Exercising too intensively can weaken the immune system and make you more susceptible to infections.
3. make sure you get enough sleep
This is important for the regeneration of the body and therefore for supporting the immune system. The rule of thumb is seven to nine hours of sleep, preferably at regular intervals. Not everyone needs the same amount of sleep, it usually depends on age.
4. reduce stress
Chronic stress weakens the immune system because the body is in a constant state of "alert". Relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation and breathing exercises can help to reduce stress. A good balance between work and leisure time contributes significantly to lowering stress levels.
5. drink plenty of fluids
Sufficient fluids keep the mucous membranes moist, which form a barrier against pathogens. Drink 1.5 to 2 liters of water (mineral water) or unsweetened herbal tea every day.
6. sun and vitamin D
Vitamin D, which is produced by sunlight, is important for the immune system. In winter or if you have a vitamin D deficiency, an additional intake of this vital substance - in consultation with your GP - can be useful. Important: Go outside frequently, even in the cold season.
7. wash your hands regularly
Good hand hygiene protects against infections, especially during the cold and flu season. Washing your hands thoroughly with lukewarm water and soap protects against pathogens and thus infections. Don't forget your fingertips, nails, wrists and the back of your hands!
8. avoid smoking and alcohol
Smoking damages the respiratory tract and makes you more susceptible to infections. Avoiding tobacco can improve immune function. Alcohol should also only be consumed in small quantities and never on a daily basis.
9. sufficient fresh air
Regular walks in the fresh air improve the oxygen supply and strengthen the immune system - preferably in the countryside, which is also good for the soul!
10. social contacts
Meet friends and plan activities together. This reduces stress and ensures a balanced lifestyle - which is good for your immune system!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
