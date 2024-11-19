10-point plan for a strong immune system

1. make sure you eat a balanced diet

Eat fruit and vegetables five times a day. One portion is roughly the size of the palm of your hand, so you can easily estimate the amount without a scale or recipe. Fruit and vegetables contain vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that strengthen the immune system. Vitamin C, found in citrus fruits, peppers and broccoli, and zinc, found in nuts, seeds and wholegrain products, are particularly important. Foods such as yogurt, kefir and sauerkraut support intestinal health. A healthy gut plays a key role in a strong immune system.

2. keep moving

You don't have to become a top athlete. Even regular, moderate exercise such as walking, cycling or swimming strengthens the immune system and promotes blood circulation, allowing immune cells to pass through the body more quickly. Pay attention to the dose! Exercising too intensively can weaken the immune system and make you more susceptible to infections.

3. make sure you get enough sleep

This is important for the regeneration of the body and therefore for supporting the immune system. The rule of thumb is seven to nine hours of sleep, preferably at regular intervals. Not everyone needs the same amount of sleep, it usually depends on age.

4. reduce stress

Chronic stress weakens the immune system because the body is in a constant state of "alert". Relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation and breathing exercises can help to reduce stress. A good balance between work and leisure time contributes significantly to lowering stress levels.

5. drink plenty of fluids

Sufficient fluids keep the mucous membranes moist, which form a barrier against pathogens. Drink 1.5 to 2 liters of water (mineral water) or unsweetened herbal tea every day.

6. sun and vitamin D

Vitamin D, which is produced by sunlight, is important for the immune system. In winter or if you have a vitamin D deficiency, an additional intake of this vital substance - in consultation with your GP - can be useful. Important: Go outside frequently, even in the cold season.

7. wash your hands regularly

Good hand hygiene protects against infections, especially during the cold and flu season. Washing your hands thoroughly with lukewarm water and soap protects against pathogens and thus infections. Don't forget your fingertips, nails, wrists and the back of your hands!

8. avoid smoking and alcohol

Smoking damages the respiratory tract and makes you more susceptible to infections. Avoiding tobacco can improve immune function. Alcohol should also only be consumed in small quantities and never on a daily basis.

9. sufficient fresh air

Regular walks in the fresh air improve the oxygen supply and strengthen the immune system - preferably in the countryside, which is also good for the soul!

10. social contacts

Meet friends and plan activities together. This reduces stress and ensures a balanced lifestyle - which is good for your immune system!