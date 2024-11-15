The BMW 5 Series is Germany’s Car of the Year 2025

The Citroen excelled in three criteria: The price/performance ratio achieved the highest rating of all criteria for all cars (BMW in second place) and environmental friendliness was also rated best (BMW in second place here too). This is probably due to the fact that the C3 is generally a very light car, is available with an electric drive and does not consume much fuel even as a combustion engine. The jury also found the French car to be particularly practical (BMW in second place).