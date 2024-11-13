Lasting experiences
Wolf pups now pick up the scent of “strangers”
What a "griss" it was for the little wolves when they arrived at the Wolf Science Center (WSC) in Ernstbrunn in the district of Korneuburg: Only the in-house photographer was allowed to take pictures of the three animal sensations. This has now changed since their arrival in spring: Visitors are welcome - the animals are also specially allocated, whether photographer or family . .
There was a good reason for the "waiting time" for the rush of visitors: the science enclosure is not a "zoo", but strict rules apply - including the undisturbed upbringing of the wolves .
Time for new animals - now they are "ready" for visitors
After "Nanuk", the "white eminence" and oldest wolf, died almost exactly one year ago and was immediately followed by number 2 in the pack, it was time to replenish the four-legged population at the research center with three young North American grey wolves: The pups that joined the pack in spring have now developed into large, but by no means fully grown specimens - until then, the developmental stages were followed undisturbed away from visitors.
Whether photographer or family - each animal is "assigned"
To everyone's delight, the time has now come: the "puppies", who have almost reached puberty, are already able to have contact with visitors. They are accompanied by competent animal trainers, who make it possible to better understand wolves and dogs and gain insights into their characters and research. "And these visits are individually tailored to the age and interests of the participants, so that everyone can learn about these animals in an entertaining and passionate way," say the scientists, inviting visitors to spend a few hours face-to-face with a wolf.
More information: www.wolfscience.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
