Pulled out of traffic

Overtired driver with a wrecked truck

Nachrichten
12.11.2024 14:00

A Greek driver wanted to use two driver cards to prevent it coming to light during a possible check that he was not taking his breaks. But his plan didn't work out. The scam was uncovered during a check on the A14.

The driver of an articulated vehicle registered in Bulgaria was caught by officers from the regional traffic department at around 1.30 p.m. on Monday. When the digital recording equipment and driver card were analyzed, it was discovered that the 45-year-old driver was driving with two driver cards and had used them alternately.

However, there was also cause for complaint with the respective cards, as they showed several times that the rest periods had not been adhered to. For example, only 3.5 hours of rest had been taken during a driving time of almost 21 hours. Furthermore, a driving time of just under 32 hours with only six hours of rest and a driving time of 22 hours with just under two hours of rest were recorded.

"Danger in delay"
But that was not all: the Greek driver also failed the technical inspection of his vehicle. Several serious defects were found in the tractor unit and the semi-trailer. In addition, there were further defects that fell into the "imminent danger" category, so that the 24-year-old was banned from continuing his journey. 

After a security deposit of 9560 euros was paid, the vehicle was taken to a workshop to have the defects rectified. The company and the driver will be reported to the responsible district authority and the Feldkirch public prosecutor's office.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

