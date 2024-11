“Fettnäpfchen-Schorschi” for many years now

It is not the first time that Tyrol's SPÖ leader and 1st Deputy Governor Georg Dornauer has caused a furor, but even more head-shaking and incomprehension internally, among his coalition partner ÖVP and also in other parties. The number of blunders into which the red man, affectionately known as "Schorschi-Porschi", has already fallen into is constantly growing. Here is a small excerpt: