Kühbauer complains: “Unfortunately, that’s soccer”

Dietmar Kühbauer (WAC coach): "Austria had a situation that they played out well. We didn't take our chances. Unfortunately, that's soccer. When you look at those 90 minutes and have to say afterwards that you leave the pitch as losers, it really hurts. I can't blame the team for much, regardless of whether they played with or against the ball. Unfortunately, we didn't reward ourselves, even though we should have won the game given the opportunities and the style of play. But when you're on a run like Austria are, you win a game like this once in a while."