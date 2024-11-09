Illegal!
Mother banned from school
Actually, all children from the age of 6 have to attend school for nine years - according to the Compulsory Education Act. However, there is an alternative in the form of home schooling. The most important condition: Pupils must pass an external examination at the end of the school year. If the result is negative, the notification of compulsory school attendance arrives. This means that the child in question has to go back to school for the next school year.
Even the third penalty doesn't impress the mother
But what happens when parents don't give a damn and leave their children at home anyway? Then notices flutter into the house again, but in the form of fines. This is also the case with a woman from Salzburg who refuses to send her two school-age children, aged 13 and 11, to school. She now has to pay 220 euros per child. And it was already the third fine imposed, according to a decision by the Salzburg Provincial Administrative Court.
The legal guardian and her partner repeatedly appealed against the fines. They even complained about a double punishment, as penalties had already been imposed in November 2023 and May 2024 for the "absence of their children from school". The parents' complaint stated that the children had been able to make great progress during their time at home through self-determined learning and that they recognized a "danger to child development" if their children returned to school.
Both children did not pass external exams
The fact is: the pupils were taught at home for the first time in the 2021/22 school year - approved at the time. Both failed the first external exam. The decision to attend compulsory school was issued in September 2022. However, neither child has attended school to date. Instead, the authorities have now imposed a fine for the third time. And if the "unlawful situation is maintained", according to the court, more could follow. In the decision, the judges also emphasize that the woman "violated the fundamental rights of school-age children to instruction and education". 110 pupils are being taught at home in Salzburg this school year, according to Education Director Rudolf Mair - only a quarter compared to the coronavirus years. "Last school year, 80 pupils passed the external exam, eight did not," explains Mair in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
These eight children should actually be going to school this year. "Anyone who doesn't send their children to school after a negative test is acting illegally. After all, it's about the right to education," emphasizes Mair. And the penalties? According to the law, the authorities can only impose a maximum fine of just 440 euros. "In the case of persistent truants, we should think about adjusting them," says Mair.
Antonio Lovric
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.