Mother banned from school

Both children did not pass external exams

The fact is: the pupils were taught at home for the first time in the 2021/22 school year - approved at the time. Both failed the first external exam. The decision to attend compulsory school was issued in September 2022. However, neither child has attended school to date. Instead, the authorities have now imposed a fine for the third time. And if the "unlawful situation is maintained", according to the court, more could follow. In the decision, the judges also emphasize that the woman "violated the fundamental rights of school-age children to instruction and education". 110 pupils are being taught at home in Salzburg this school year, according to Education Director Rudolf Mair - only a quarter compared to the coronavirus years. "Last school year, 80 pupils passed the external exam, eight did not," explains Mair in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.