With this man DSV should finally come to rest

The officials and fans of regional league club DSV Leoben, who drew 0-0 in Gurten on Friday at the end of the fall season, have experienced turbulent times in recent weeks and months. Those in charge came and went, many rumors were and are circulating. The club wants to steer into calmer waters. Since mid-October, Donawitz have had a new club manager in Mark Prey. The new man answered questions for the "Krone".