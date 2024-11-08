Kirchtag & meadow market
Public transport increasingly popular: by train to the traditional festival
More and more visitors to the meadow markets in Bleiburg and St. Veit as well as the Villach Kirchtag are switching to public transport.
The Villacher Kirchtag and the meadow markets in Bleiburg and St. Veit have a combined history of more than 1300 years and are a huge crowd puller. At Villach Kirchtag alone, 500,000 people flock to the town center to celebrate together. And more and more visitors are choosing not to travel by car.
ÖBB has been offering special trains for the Kirchtag since 2014. The service has been regularly expanded and the S-Bahn now runs every hour until closing time. "This year, we were able to provide all three traditional festivals with an hourly service for the first time," explains ÖBB Regional Manager Reinhard Wallner. This year, 83,000 passengers were counted during the Villach Customs Week. Last year there were 70,000 passengers.
The S-Bahn service celebrated its premiere at the Bleiburger Wiesenmarkt. With a train stop right next to the festival grounds, the "Wiesn" is predestined for a public transport connection. The service was used by around 1000 passengers this year. "In St. Veit, the Wiesenmarkt has been served by a regular service since 2019. Passenger numbers here increased by 11,000 passengers.
Criticism of transport concepts
"In addition to the major traditional festivals, we generally see ourselves as a service provider for mobility at major events," reports Wallner. According to Wallner, we proactively approach event organizers to ensure smooth public transport connections. Wallner is critical of the legal framework: "The Events Act stipulates a traffic concept for events with a certain number of visitors. However, it does not provide for public access. Rather, it is about having enough parking spaces."
The aim is to further expand train and bus services for major events - such as concerts in the Klagenfurt stadium or the Wörthersee Ostbucht as well as sporting events. Wallner: "There are also many opportunities with regard to the Koralm Railway and thus faster connections to the Graz area."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.