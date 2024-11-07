ÖHB men celebrate must-win against Turkey

Mykola Bilyk and Co. started as hoped in their first match against Turkey in 18 years: The home side were quickly 5:1 ahead in front of 2,000 spectators. In the meantime, however, one or two gaps opened up in the defense. The Turks exploited the Austrians' coordination problems and kept closing the gap to three goals. The score was 17:13 going into the break. Sebastian Frimmel, who had already scored six goals at the break, said on ORF: "We had great phases, but also a bit of chaos. We have to put that right for the game on Sunday."