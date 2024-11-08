Mayor warns
Childcare as a financial burden for municipalities
Parents should finance kindergarten places themselves in future - this is what Mayor Peter Suntinger is calling for. This would eliminate enormous costs for the municipalities.
Like many other Carinthian municipalities, the Mölltal municipality of Großkirchheim is running out of money. "We simply have to make a lot more savings," emphasizes Peter Suntinger, mayor of the 1310-strong community in Upper Carinthia.
The FP politician is also in favor of cost-cutting measures in the area of childcare. "In 2023, a total of 81,000 euros was incurred for childcare. We are talking about 23,500 euros for afternoon care. So we're talking about a loss of more than 100,000 euros. A municipality can no longer afford this in the future," warns Suntinger, citing future parental contributions as a solution.
100 euros per month from parents
According to Suntinger, parents should pay up to 100 euros per month for a childcare place. "The last year of kindergarten before starting school can remain free of charge. But the years before that simply have to be self-financed," says the head of the municipality. He is aware "that many women want to return to work straight away, but that's exactly when they have to accept that fees have to be paid for kindergarten places".
Socially disadvantaged families are exempt. "The social neediness of families must be checked. Those who cannot afford it should of course continue to be supported," adds Suntinger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.