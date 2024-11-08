Childcare as a financial burden for municipalities

100 euros per month from parents

According to Suntinger, parents should pay up to 100 euros per month for a childcare place. "The last year of kindergarten before starting school can remain free of charge. But the years before that simply have to be self-financed," says the head of the municipality. He is aware "that many women want to return to work straight away, but that's exactly when they have to accept that fees have to be paid for kindergarten places".