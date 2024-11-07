New elections in Germany as early as January?

But by then, the CDU chairman would already like to have elections held. Apparently, the support of the now red-green minority government also depends on this. If Scholz clears the way for new elections in January, the CDU/CSU will examine which legislative projects it can support until then, said Merz. "We are of course prepared (...) to take responsibility for our country." Scholz explained that he wanted to "look for solutions" together with the CDU/CSU during a transitional phase, but insisted on January 15 as the date for the vote of confidence.