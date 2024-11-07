“I could only heat with grave candles in winter”

Social welfare was no longer even enough for the bare necessities

Silvia B. also ended up in this kind of negative spiral: violence from her spouse, loss of contact with her son, escaping into alcohol. As a result, the social welfare was no longer even enough for the bare necessities: "Due to the increase in heating costs, I could only heat the bathroom with candles and it was 12 degrees in the apartment in winter. I slept in winter clothes." She found refuge, help and hope at Caritas' Club Aktiv, which is available in every district capital. "The other people and carers give me a lot of joy there," says B., who has now sworn off alcohol.