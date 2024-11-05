“Canteen Euro” for more Austria on your plate

Regional quality has its price

The Farmers' Union also has something to gain from the "canteen euro" and supports the demand to the future government. According to Farmers' Union President Georg Strasser, the difference between "regional" and "indifferent" is particularly striking when it comes to poultry meat: "Not even half of the poultry in our public canteens comes from Austria, and just 56% of turkey meat. Every second turkey salad comes from abroad - that puts our farming families under pressure and doesn't have to be the case."