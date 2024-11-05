Municipalities under increasing financial pressure

"Personnel costs are growing over our heads"

The municipality of Oberwart is also currently struggling with a hole of 1.4 million euros in its budget. Out of 7.5 million euros gross in revenue shares, only 1.6 million euros net remain, according to the head of the town Georg Rosner (ÖVP), directing his criticism towards the state. There is no room for maneuver. In order to avoid having to increase fees again, the city now wants to cut staff costs. "Although there is no minimum wage, personnel costs are getting out of hand. In the long term, we will no longer be able to fill all positions," says the mayor. Generating income is also the order of the day in Oberwart. If the head of the town has his way, then they want to restructure loans and expand parking space management in order to flush money back into the municipal coffers.