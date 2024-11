New York Red Bulls knock out champions Columbus

Schöpf can continue to dream

The score was 2:2 after regulation time, with no overtime. Alessandro Schöpf is also still in the race for promotion with the Vancouver Whitecaps. The Canadians won 3-0 at home against favored Los Angeles FC and evened the series after a 2-1 draw in Los Angeles. Schöpf played from the 63rd minute onwards. The deciding game will take place on Saturday night.