Very close result expected

In purely mathematical terms, it is likely to be close for Sandu this time - the votes cast for the pro-European candidates in the first round two weeks ago totaled 47.5 percent, while the pro-Russian camp received a total of 53.5 percent. According to the results of a recent poll conducted by the opinion research institute iData, Stoianoglo is also likely to win the most votes in the run-off in Germany. In the end, however, he would still lose because the expatriate population will vote massively for Sandu. The iData pollsters expect a very close result - around 52% for the incumbent and around 48% for the pro-Russian challenger.