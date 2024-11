“I haven’t found a new apartment yet”

"I've lived in Salzburg for 20 years and will probably stay here," David Schumacher (23) tells the "Krone" newspaper. The DTM racing driver is currently still living in the 600 square meter family villa in Hallwang. However, his father Ralf Schumacher (49) is about to sell it. Too big, too expensive - the "Krone" reported. This means that his son has to move out and look for a new place to live in the city of Mozart.