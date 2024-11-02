Bad day for Salzburg’s western league teams

A pitch-black day for Salzburg's Westliga clubs! Kuchl was the only club in the province to win - and that in the derby against Wals-Grünau. The team from Tennengau scrapped their way to a 1:0 win. After a strong first half for the home side, in which Horst Nestaval scored the golden goal in the 29th minute, Grünau came out of the dressing room fresher. Florian Lindner hit the crossbar with a long-range shot in the 47th minute, and 23 minutes later the aluminum again prevented the equalizer. "I'm annoyed about the first half. We did well in the first five minutes. Then it was like a movie break. Kuchl were much better, we didn't get into the duels and weren't attacking enough," said Grünau coach Christoph Knaus, who was anything but happy.