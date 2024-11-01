Ukraine war
North Korea wants to help the Kremlin to a “great victory”
The North Korean regime has once again underlined its support for Russia in the fight against Ukraine, fueling concerns in Ukraine and NATO that Kim Jong Un's troops could soon be deployed on the Ukrainian front or in Kursk, which is occupied by Ukrainian forces.
"Once again, we promise that we will always stand firmly by the side of our Russian comrades until the day of victory," said North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui at a meeting with her counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Friday. According to a Russian translation, Choe accused the USA and other Western states of wanting to wage a long-term war against Russia by providing arms aid to Ukraine, which was attacked by Moscow.
North Korea believes in Russia's "great victory"
However, North Korea has no doubt "that the Russian army and people under the wise leadership of the esteemed Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin will inevitably win a great victory in their absolute struggle to defend the sovereign rights and interests of state security", said the North Korean foreign minister. In his words of welcome, Lavrov spoke of the "very close relations" between the armed forces of the two countries, which enabled them to solve important security tasks together.
Just the day before, the White House had spoken of up to 8,000 soldiers from North Korea stationed in the Kursk region of western Russia. Washington assumes that these units will soon be deployed in combat. More could follow. Russia's President Putin has not denied the presence of North Korean soldiers in his own country and pointed out that Ukraine is also using personnel from NATO countries. Internationally isolated North Korea, under the leadership of dictatorial ruler Kim, has been supplying Russia with missiles and artillery shells for some time now.
Pyongyang: USA and South Korea are planning a nuclear strike
In a televised statement, which she made through an interpreter, Choe also accused the USA and South Korea of planning a nuclear strike against her country. She provided no evidence for her claim, but spoke of regular consultations between Washington and Seoul where such plots take place. Choe said that the situation on the Korean peninsula could become "explosive" at any time. She told Lavrov that North Korea must strengthen its nuclear arsenal and perfect its readiness to launch a nuclear retaliatory strike if necessary.
