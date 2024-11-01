North Korea wants to help the Kremlin to a “great victory”

Just the day before, the White House had spoken of up to 8,000 soldiers from North Korea stationed in the Kursk region of western Russia. Washington assumes that these units will soon be deployed in combat. More could follow. Russia's President Putin has not denied the presence of North Korean soldiers in his own country and pointed out that Ukraine is also using personnel from NATO countries. Internationally isolated North Korea, under the leadership of dictatorial ruler Kim, has been supplying Russia with missiles and artillery shells for some time now.