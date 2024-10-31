22 fatalities on the roads of Carinthia this year

Distraction and carelessness

Another key factor in road safety is attentiveness. Together with speed, distraction and inattention are the main causes of serious road accidents. This is why in most EU member states, cell phone driving is a criminal offense in the registration system, but not in Austria. "The next government should change this in the interests of road safety. Anyone talking on a cell phone while driving reacts as slowly as a drunk driver with a blood alcohol level of 0.8 and is around five times more likely to have an accident. When reading and writing messages, the accident risk is even more than 20 times higher," explains VCÖ expert Katharina Jaschinsky