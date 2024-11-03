With the “Krone” to the sea of colors in Reutte

The Lumagica light park on the Ehrenberg ruins opens at the same time and provides colorful and special moments for visitors. There will be a special concert highlight to open the season in spectacular style: pop star Beatrice Egli will create a great atmosphere in Reutte on November 15. Stuttgart DJ Le Shuuk will also be playing there. If that's not enough, you can also look forward to the Lechtal mood band "BÄÄM", who will heat up the audience. Ronald Petrini, CEO of the tourism association, is also enthusiastic: "After the successful last season, we are really looking forward to the new one."