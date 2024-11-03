Take part & win
With the “Krone” to the sea of colors in Reutte
With the opening of Reutte on Ice and Lumagica, visitors can expect a varied program from 15 November. The "Krone" is giving away overnight stays and tickets for the Tyrolean sea of colors.
One highlight follows another in the Außerfern when two extraordinary winter events open their doors on November 15: Reutte on Ice turns Reutte's town park into a sporting stage for young and old. This is the largest ice skating park in western Austria, with extensive skateways and lots of light displays in the style of a winter fairytale land.
The Lumagica light park on the Ehrenberg ruins opens at the same time and provides colorful and special moments for visitors. There will be a special concert highlight to open the season in spectacular style: pop star Beatrice Egli will create a great atmosphere in Reutte on November 15. Stuttgart DJ Le Shuuk will also be playing there. If that's not enough, you can also look forward to the Lechtal mood band "BÄÄM", who will heat up the audience. Ronald Petrini, CEO of the tourism association, is also enthusiastic: "After the successful last season, we are really looking forward to the new one."
Take part and win
The "Krone" is giving away a special package to mark the start: two nights in a hotel including breakfast and admission for two people to Reutte on Ice. There are also 20 x 2 tickets for Reutte on Ice to be won. So it's worth taking part! Simply fill in the form below by the closing date on November 10th and with a little luck you could win.
