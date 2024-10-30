Successful first season with new wheelchair

The season ended with a 10-kilometer race in Graz, where wheelchair racing athletes took part for the first time. Malter was able to compete with Thomas Frühwirth, the Paralympic triathlon participant, and beat him straight away. "Thomas is one of the most outstanding athletes in Austria," enthuses the man from Tennengau. He got to know the man from Graz a few years ago. They have been in contact ever since: "I can benefit greatly from his many years of experience and his willingness to pass on his knowledge to a young athlete like me," says the 24-year-old.