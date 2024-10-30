An eventful year
Successful first season with new wheelchair
Racing wheelchair racer Ludwig Malter has had an eventful year. With his new wheelchair, he raced to several Austrian records, took part in the World Championships and even beat an Olympic participant in Graz.
He raced around the Salzburgring, competed at the World Championships in Japan and the Berlin Marathon and introduced wheelchair sport to an Olympic athlete: Para-athlete Ludwig Malter's season had a lot to offer. "I was able to set some new Austrian records. This year I also traveled more, took part in more competitions and was therefore able to gain a lot of new experiences," says the 24-year-old, who competed for the first time this year with a wheelchair made entirely of carbon from a Swiss company. "It proved its worth on the track and on the road."
The season ended with a 10-kilometer race in Graz, where wheelchair racing athletes took part for the first time. Malter was able to compete with Thomas Frühwirth, the Paralympic triathlon participant, and beat him straight away. "Thomas is one of the most outstanding athletes in Austria," enthuses the man from Tennengau. He got to know the man from Graz a few years ago. They have been in contact ever since: "I can benefit greatly from his many years of experience and his willingness to pass on his knowledge to a young athlete like me," says the 24-year-old.
The army athlete can also benefit from the fact that his contract there has been extended until 2027. Before that, the wheelchair racer also competed in the Berlin Marathon, finishing eighth with a new personal best. "I'm very pleased with the result," beamed Malter.
He is now taking a long break from competition. At the beginning of December, he will go to Tenerife (Spa) for a week's training camp. In February, the first 2025 competition will start in the United Arab Emirates. "I'm already looking forward to the coming season!"
