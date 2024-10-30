Vorteilswelt
Increased presence

Halloween: police are prepared for the spookiness

Nachrichten
30.10.2024 16:00

Halloween is drawing ever closer: there are also legal limits to "new-traditional" goings-on. 

Fog grenades outside a supermarket in Klagenfurt and in public places in Villach, three burnt-out and two badly damaged cars in Gurk, a dangerous knife threat, damage to property and minor acts of violence - compared to the "Horror Night 2022" with countless police deployments, Halloween was relatively "peaceful" in Carinthia last year.

To ensure it stays that way this year, the police will once again be out on the streets during the spooky night. "Defacing or smearing houses or cars, destroying letterboxes and garbage cans or even threatening people who don't want to give out sweets - these are all criminal offenses that will be reported to the police," explains the police.

In addition to the increased patrols, officers from the task force will also be out on the streets.

"Penalties" also for minors
Even if children and young people under 14 cannot be prosecuted under criminal law, compensation for the damage can be claimed under civil law. In addition, attention will also be paid to the Children and Young Persons Act with regard to the candy collectors "haunting" the streets. After all, you are only allowed to be out and about alone for an unlimited period of time from the age of 16. Under 14s are allowed to go out from 5 am to 11 pm, over 14s from 5 am to 1 am.

Another safety appeal to parents: "Always equip children dressed in dark clothing with reflectors to avoid accident dramas!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Klaus Loibnegger
Klaus Loibnegger
