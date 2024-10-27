Hundreds of visitors stormed the Landhaus

After a postponement due to the weather, the "Open Day", which was dedicated to democracy, took place in the Landhaus Eisenstadt on the national holiday. Around 4000 Burgenlanders took the opportunity to take a look behind the scenes of the administration. In addition to the offices of members of the government, the president of the provincial parliament and the director of the provincial office, the interested guests were also able to visit the provincial parliament chamber and the provincial security headquarters. At the same time, a showcase of volunteer organizations took place in front of the Landhaus, and state-related companies also provided information about their services.