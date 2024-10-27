Open day
Hundreds of visitors stormed the Landhaus
The national holiday was all about democracy and transparency. A record number of around 4,000 visitors took the opportunity to take a look behind the scenes of the provincial administration. The exhibition of voluntary organizations also met with great interest.
After a postponement due to the weather, the "Open Day", which was dedicated to democracy, took place in the Landhaus Eisenstadt on the national holiday. Around 4000 Burgenlanders took the opportunity to take a look behind the scenes of the administration. In addition to the offices of members of the government, the president of the provincial parliament and the director of the provincial office, the interested guests were also able to visit the provincial parliament chamber and the provincial security headquarters. At the same time, a showcase of volunteer organizations took place in front of the Landhaus, and state-related companies also provided information about their services.
Making more people aware of democracy
The Landhaus with the Landtag is the heart of democracy in Burgenland," emphasized Landtag President Robert Hergovich, who proclaimed 2024 the "Year of Democracy". His aim is to make more people aware of democracy and bring more people into the provincial parliament. And we are on the right track here, emphasizes Hergovich.
"We had more than 4,000 visitors to the state parliament in one year. It's great to see so many more visitors today taking a look behind the scenes of the state parliament and taking advantage of the extensive program at the open day," said the President of the State Parliament, who also thanked all the organizations and employees involved in the Open Day at the State Parliament.
Doskozil: "This is real proximity to the citizens"
"I attach great importance to a citizen-oriented administration. I am therefore very pleased and I also think it is important that so many Burgenlanders have come to get to know the state's facilities and the people behind them. This is a way of being close to the people that we want to show transparency with and that should also strengthen the people's trust in the administration," said Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.
Great honor for long-time director of military music
There was also a special surprise for the long-standing director of the Burgenland Military Music, Colonel Hans Miert. He received the Grand Decoration of Honor in Gold from Governor Hans Peter Doskozil during the opening ceremony.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
