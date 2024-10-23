High tax loss
Austrians smoke fewer legal cigarettes
At 12.1 billion cigarettes, we smoked five percent fewer cigarettes last year than in 2022, according to a study by KPMG. However, this only applies to cigarettes legally purchased and taxed in Austria. Home imports and counterfeits are on the rise, especially when it comes to smoking alternatives.
A total of 500 million cigarettes reached consumers untaxed. In mathematical terms, this means that every adult smokes three illegal packets per year. Alternatives such as tobacco sticks for heaters are also increasingly crossing the border into Austria. These are even correctly purchased abroad, explains Özlem Dikmen, the new head of Philip Morris in Austria: "Almost 40 percent of tobacco sticks are not bought in our tobacconists. Consumers buy them across the border because not all innovations and new varieties are immediately available here due to the long approval process."
If you add up all forms of "imports", the tax authorities lost 110 million euros in taxes last year as a result, and by 2025 alone it is likely to be another 80 million, according to Dikmen. Sales are also somewhat depressed because the number of smokers is steadily declining by around one to two percent each year. Those who light up are increasingly turning to tobacco heaters, e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches and other alternative options.
They already account for almost 12 percent of sales, "in the Group it is already 38 percent, the target is even 50 percent. Of course, we want to achieve this faster in Austria too." No wonder, as tobacco heaters such as "IQOS" already account for 40 percent of Philip Morris International's gross profit.
The EU's planned recommendation to ban smoking in restaurants, as announced by the "Krone" newspaper, is viewed critically. "Austria is a tourist and hospitality country, and the 4600 tobacconists are also at stake. We must first assess the economic consequences before introducing further regulations. It is a misconception that people will then stop smoking, they will just stay at home," warns Dikmen.
The illegal market is also growing across Europe. According to the study carried out by consultants KPMG, Europeans smoked 525.4 billion cigarettes last year. That was a drop of 2.6 percent. However, the proportion of counterfeit or non-taxed smoking products in Europe climbed to 52.2 billion, i.e. a tenth of the legal quantity. This was an increase of 5 percent compared to the previous year and the highest figure recorded to date.
The tax loss rose even more sharply to an estimated 16.7 billion euros. The French in particular are "to blame" for this, as they already consume one in three cigarettes as counterfeit or smuggled goods due to an increase in tobacco tax. The British, Greeks and Ukrainians are also increasingly turning to the gray and black market.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.