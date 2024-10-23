Austrians smoke fewer legal cigarettes

If you add up all forms of "imports", the tax authorities lost 110 million euros in taxes last year as a result, and by 2025 alone it is likely to be another 80 million, according to Dikmen. Sales are also somewhat depressed because the number of smokers is steadily declining by around one to two percent each year. Those who light up are increasingly turning to tobacco heaters, e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches and other alternative options.

They already account for almost 12 percent of sales, "in the Group it is already 38 percent, the target is even 50 percent. Of course, we want to achieve this faster in Austria too." No wonder, as tobacco heaters such as "IQOS" already account for 40 percent of Philip Morris International's gross profit.