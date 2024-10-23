Danger from particulate matter
Pollutants in the air are a risk factor for strokes that should not be underestimated. This is because the effects of particulate matter in particular on the blood vessels can be dramatic. An expert explains what needs to be considered.
In addition to high blood pressure, diabetes and lipometabolic disorders, air pollution is now also becoming an increasingly important cause of strokes. Pollutants make the blood thicker and stickier, trigger inflammation, damage the blood vessels and cause deposits to form more quickly in the arteries. "All of these factors can significantly increase the risk of strokes and heart problems," explains Prim. Priv.-Doz. Dr. Julia Ferrari, President of the Austrian Stroke Society and Head of the Department of Neurology, Neurological Rehabilitation and Acute Geriatrics, Hospital of the Brothers of Mercy Vienna.
High levels of particulate matter are the main problem, as well as gases such as nitrogen dioxide and, according to recent studies, microplastics, which increase deposits in the blood vessels, as the expert reports. Studies show that a stay of just five days in a region with high levels of air pollution massively increases the risk of stroke. The World Health Organization (WHO) is therefore calling for a guideline value of 5 µg/m³ for particulate matter with a size of 2.5 micrometres. The EU limit value is currently still 25 µg/m³.
In addition to reducing particulate pollution, attention should also be paid to creating green spaces in urban areas. "According to studies, the risk of stroke can be reduced by 16 percent through green spaces that are no more than 300 meters away from the place of residence. And they don't even have to be very large, as Prim. Ferrari emphasizes. Green inner courtyards or planted balconies can already help.
However, the most important measure is to eliminate or optimally adjust all the factors that can be influenced - as mentioned at the beginning. "A healthy lifestyle can reduce the risk of stroke by 80 to 90 percent," says the neurologist.
In order to prevent death or severe disability from a stroke, the most important thing is to recognize the stroke so that the patient can be quickly transferred to an appropriate stroke unit. Recently, there has been remarkable progress in the field of treatment, bringing new hope to those affected.
