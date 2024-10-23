High levels of particulate matter are the main problem, as well as gases such as nitrogen dioxide and, according to recent studies, microplastics, which increase deposits in the blood vessels, as the expert reports. Studies show that a stay of just five days in a region with high levels of air pollution massively increases the risk of stroke. The World Health Organization (WHO) is therefore calling for a guideline value of 5 µg/m³ for particulate matter with a size of 2.5 micrometres. The EU limit value is currently still 25 µg/m³.