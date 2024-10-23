"If you're a good people leader, you're successful"

As coach of Bayern Munich, Flick went on to win every title there is in club soccer. No coincidence for Janko: "At a certain level, it's no longer about coaching, but about moderating. Anyone who is as good a people manager and psychologist as Flick is successful. He masters the fine line between closeness and distance perfectly. He also ensures that the twelve to 25 players in the squad are in a good mood. There are never any bad apples in his basket. That's why I'm not surprised that things are going so well under him at Barcelona."