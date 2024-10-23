From Salzburg to Barca
“There are never any bad apples in his basket”
What many people no longer know: Hansi Flick, who will face his former club Bayern Munich in the Champions League clash with FC Barcelona on Wednesday evening, worked at RB Salzburg for two months in 2006 as assistant coach to Giovanni Trapattoni and Lothar Matthäus. Even back then, one thing in particular set him apart. Marc Janko looks back.
Today's Sky pundit Marc Janko emphasizes: "Hansi Flick quickly found a great connection to the players as an assistant coach because he had an insane sensitivity for people. He had great charisma and was extremely likeable."
Janko also remembers how he gave Flick tips on eating out in Salzburg: "It was a shame that he was only with us for such a short time." When the offer to become co-coach of the German national team under Jogi Löw came after the 2006 World Cup, Flick naturally accepted. The highlight of this glorious collaboration was the 2014 World Cup title.
"That also showed me his human qualities"
When Flick became sporting director of the German Football Association after the World Cup in Brazil, Janko wrote a message of congratulations: "Although we hadn't been in contact for many years, he wrote back to me very nicely and in detail. That also showed me his human qualities and his ability to network."
"If you're a good people leader, you're successful"
As coach of Bayern Munich, Flick went on to win every title there is in club soccer. No coincidence for Janko: "At a certain level, it's no longer about coaching, but about moderating. Anyone who is as good a people manager and psychologist as Flick is successful. He masters the fine line between closeness and distance perfectly. He also ensures that the twelve to 25 players in the squad are in a good mood. There are never any bad apples in his basket. That's why I'm not surprised that things are going so well under him at Barcelona."
The sting of the 2:8 still runs deep at Barcelona
What kind of match does Janko expect between Barca and Bayern? "Exciting, attractive, almost nothing beats it in terms of technical level. Both go for it early, play offensively. It will be a real top match, I'm already full of anticipation." His tip? "2:1 for Barcelona". Janko laughs: "I read in the Süddeutsche Zeitung that Flick still owes the club a win against Munich for Barcelona president Laporte. The sting of Barca's 8-2 defeat in the 2020 quarter-finals against Bayern and Flick still runs deep."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.