From Schuhplatteln to Schlink to Sherlock Holmes

Great entertainment is on the program in Upper Austria this weekend around the national holiday: At the Design Center Linz, the kronehit BEATPATROL Festival with Scooter and Co. will get down to business. The big Schuhplattler competition in Kremsmünster, where groups from all over Upper Austria show off their skills, will become a tradition. And children from the age of three can look forward to a "bearish" play in Traun.