Temu versus Shein: competition intensifies

Profit shrank by 70 percent

According to the report, the company's profit fell by more than 70 percent to just under 400 million dollars in the first half of this year. Turnover reached 18 billion dollars in this period. Shein had previously enjoyed rapid growth, fueled by its low-cost business model of shipping parcels directly from factories in China to customers around the world. The company was valued at 66 billion dollars in a funding round last year. Shein does not publicly disclose its global results. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.