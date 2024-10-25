Pixies: Late peace leads to strong songs

Over time, the remaining band members revised the idea that the door was always open for Deal, who had left herself. It would not be fair to the new bassist Paz Lenchantin if the looming sword of Damocles "personnel change" continued to hang over her. This relationship also ended a few months ago. Just as cryptically as the band broke up two decades earlier: Lenchantin would not have known about it and would have been surprised. Black Francis naturally sees things differently. For the past six months, the Brit Emma Richardson has been playing the four-string, who has been given a considerable leap of faith and on "The Night The Zombies Came" not only warbles in the background, but is also allowed to take over the main vocals from time to time. Whether Francis was just about to turn 60 and his old age got the better of him or he simply listened carefully and justifiably trusted her - that's a matter of course. Let's just be happy that this is the case now.