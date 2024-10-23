Climate sins? The mayor’s collar bursts!

Heat islands and soil erosion

They accuse Wiener Neustadt of paying too little attention to climate protection. The city has a "pronounced risk of heat islands" and the sealed surface area has "increased significantly", the auditors conclude. Two current projects in particular are critically examined - the "Maximilium am Stadtpark", where offices, apartments and an educational campus are being built on the former Leiner site, and the eastern bypass. The former would "further increase the high risk of heat islands in the city center", while the road construction is "in conflict with climate and environmental policy goals as well as food security". Soil would be sealed as a result and agricultural land would be lost.