ICE Ice Hockey League
South Tyrol ousts 99ers from the top with victory
After their successful start to the season, the Graz 99ers went off the ice without points for the second time in a row in the ICE Ice Hockey League on Friday in the battle against HCB South Tyrol and had to surrender the lead in the table to the winners.
The Styrians lost 3-2 at home in a fast-paced game and are now two points behind South Tyrol. Third-placed Ljubljana lost 2:4 in Linz, while champions Salzburg suffered a 1:5 defeat at stragglers Asiago.
In Graz, five days after the 2:4 against Ljubljana, the home side took advantage of their first powerplay opportunity to take a 1:0 lead, Lukas Haudum scoring in the second minute. However, they fell behind 2:1 before the end of the first period. First Anthony Salinitri took advantage of a moment of inattention by goalkeeper Jonas Gunnarsson (9'), followed four minutes later by Cristiano DiGiacinto (13'). Graz improved again, but were not rewarded.
Graz kept the pressure on in the second period, with Tim Harnisch finally providing the deserved equalizer (28'). This was followed by a serious brawl and numerous time penalties on both sides, with Korbinian Holzer also serving 20 minutes at the end of the middle period for a push on the head of a Bolzano player. But it got even worse for the 99ers, who finally conceded the decisive goal through Peter Spornberger (50').
Niklas Würschl put the Black Wings on the road to victory at home to Linz against Olimpija Ljubljana with a brace (22nd, 24th), the Upper Austrians finally celebrated their fourth success in a row and moved past the Vienna Capitals, who are level on points, into seventh place in the table. The Caps trailed for a long time at home against VSV, but made it to the penalty shootout and ultimately lost 3-4. The Caps are back in action on Saturday in Kagran against Pustertal.
Champions Salzburg did not look good in Asiago in what was only the Italians' second win of the season. The visitors' only goal, scored by Lucas Thaler in the 58th minute at 0:5, had only a cosmetic effect. In the bottom half of the table, bottom side Pioneers Vorarlberg were beaten 2-1 at home by Innsbruck.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
