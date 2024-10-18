South Tyrol ousts 99ers from the top with victory

In Graz, five days after the 2:4 against Ljubljana, the home side took advantage of their first powerplay opportunity to take a 1:0 lead, Lukas Haudum scoring in the second minute. However, they fell behind 2:1 before the end of the first period. First Anthony Salinitri took advantage of a moment of inattention by goalkeeper Jonas Gunnarsson (9'), followed four minutes later by Cristiano DiGiacinto (13'). Graz improved again, but were not rewarded.