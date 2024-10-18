Dementia day center in Graz is now saved after all

15 people can be cared for at the same time in "Elisa". The day care for people with dementia is intended to help them live at home for as long as possible, while at the same time relieving the burden on family carers. Individual and therapeutic work is carried out with those affected to slow down the progression of the disease. In Styria, in addition to "Elisa" in Graz, there is currently a dementia day center run by Diakonie and one of the Graz Geriatric Health Centers.