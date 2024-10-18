After Caritas withdrawal
Dementia day center in Graz is now saved after all
The dementia day center in Graz's Elisabethinergasse was on the brink of collapse after Caritas announced its withdrawal. But now there is a solution: the Elisabethinen will be the new operators from December 1st.
In July, the "Krone" reported that Caritas was withdrawing as operator of the "Elisa" dementia day center at the end of November. This is one of three such facilities in Styria. Those affected and their families were unsettled. "The occupancy rate at the facility was too low and it was therefore not possible to operate it in a financially balanced manner," was the reason given at the time.
On Friday, Graz City Councillor for Health Robert Krotzer (KPÖ) and Provincial Councillor for Health Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP) were able to present a solution: The Elisabethinen will take over the center on December 1 - they operate their religious hospital in the immediate vicinity. "We decided in the summer to enter into talks about a seamless continuation of this important service," reports Managing Director Christian Lagger. "In combination with the focus on geriatric medicine at our non-profit acute hospital, we can create an ensemble for a wide range of support and care for those affected and their relatives."
15 people can be cared for at the same time in "Elisa". The day care for people with dementia is intended to help them live at home for as long as possible, while at the same time relieving the burden on family carers. Individual and therapeutic work is carried out with those affected to slow down the progression of the disease. In Styria, in addition to "Elisa" in Graz, there is currently a dementia day center run by Diakonie and one of the Graz Geriatric Health Centers.
Anyone interested in a place at the dementia day center can now call 0676/887063410 or send an email to dtz.elisa@elisabethinen.at.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
