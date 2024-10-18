Metalworkers’ wages rise by 4.8 percent

However, not all employees will receive the full increase. As in the previous year, there is a hardship clause for companies with particularly high costs: if personnel expenses exceed 75 percent or even 90 percent of value added, the increase can be reduced by 0.75 percent or 1.5 percent respectively. However, this must be compensated by more time off or a one-off payment. "We are currently experiencing the longest period of recession since 1946. This hardship clause is intended to help personnel-intensive companies in particular to secure employment," say Binder and Dürtscher.