Mühlviertel car dealer takes the helm in the chamber

28 employees in the family business

Johann Kneidinger is the managing director under commercial law and owner of J. Kneidinger Gesellschaft m.b.H., which has been the BMW brand representative in Haslach an der Mühl for 50 years and is a full-service provider - sales and workshop. The company currently employs 28 people, including 5 apprentices. The Mühlviertel native has been managing the family business since 2001.