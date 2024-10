Herd of goats goes missing in the Tyrolean Sellrain Valley

An entire herd of goats has been missing from the Sellrain Valley in Tyrol for several weeks. At the beginning of August, the animals disappeared from a farm in Gries im Sellrain, according to a report by ORF Tirol on Thursday. Despite search operations including drone flights and thermal imaging cameras, the herd has not yet been discovered. The disappearance of an entire herd, in this case consisting of 17 goats, is "very unusual", hunter Johann Haselwanter was quoted as saying.