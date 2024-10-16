Thomas Gottschalk regrets slapping his son in the face

Following harsh criticism, entertainer Thomas Gottschalk (74) regrets the slap he once gave his son. "I'm still sorry today that I slapped my son," said Gottschalk at the start of his reading tour for his new book "Ungefiltert" (Unfiltered) in Hamburg this evening. "I never raised my son with slaps. I am against any form of violence," emphasized the former "Wetten, dass...?" presenter.