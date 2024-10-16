Delicious olives à la Ruster Hügelland

18 liters of oil for tastings

Things progressed at a rapid pace. As soon as the harvest was complete, a total of 133 kilos of olives were shipped directly from Burgenland to San Lorenzo in Campo in Italy and pressed a few hours later at a partner company, where up to 30 tons are processed every day during the season. "118 kilos of our olives are of the Leccino variety, the rest Casaliva," explains Reinhold Eder. Apart from 1.5 liters of olive oil, which is made available for laboratory tests, 18 liters remain for tastings only, nothing is sold yet.