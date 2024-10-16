Intel and AMD cooperate in the battle for the PC market

The vast majority of Windows PCs in the world run on X86 processors. Intel grew up with it - and later AMD too. However, for some years now, a change has been emerging that could weaken the position of Intel and AMD in the PC market. The X86 architecture was never really able to gain a foothold in smartphones and tablets. Instead, chips based on technology from the British chip designer Arm prevailed. One of the decisive factors was that the Arm architecture consumes significantly less power.