Herzog on Alaba fuss: “Completely dispensable!”

The important thing is that he returns 100 percent fit. Whether that takes two months longer should not matter. Because from the moment he returns, his body will have to adapt to an enormous workload again. There will be more and more games, the program will become more and more intense. For me, it's no wonder that players like Alaba, Rodri and Carvajal have been seriously injured. They've been in constant action for years, they have as many games at 30 as we used to have at 34, 35. It's clear that this doesn't leave the body unscathed.