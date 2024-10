ORF show: Bärenschützklamm does not compete

In a preliminary decision, the Bärenschützklamm had been chosen as the Styrian candidate for the title of "Austria's most beautiful place". Now, however, ORF and the Alpine Association are withdrawing their candidacy: they have received a letter from the bereaved families of the accident with three fatalities, asking them to refrain from taking part in the show on the national holiday for reasons of piety. The organizers have complied and are now sending the second-placed Giglachseen lakes into the race.