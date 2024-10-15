Fatherly joy for coach
Soccer live ticker ran alongside in the delivery room
Fatherly joy for St. Koloman coach made him forget the 0:1 defeat. Andi Wirth feels right at home in St. Koloman, but when his daughter was born, he decided to go to the hospital with her.
Some things take precedence over sport. Like the birth of his own child, for example. St. Koloman's coach Andreas Wirth didn't have to think twice when he was on his way to his team's 2nd Landesliga Nord match against Gneis/ASK/PSV Salzburg when his girlfriend Carina went into labor.
I followed the game on the live ticker on my cell phone, my girlfriend didn't notice it
Andreas Wirth
"Of course I went to the hospital with her," reported the young dad. It was absolutely the right decision, as he was able to see his daughter Lorena come into the world. But he couldn't completely detach himself from soccer. "I followed the game on the live ticker on my cell phone, my girlfriend didn't notice," he confessed.
Although the match was lost 0:1, the joy of fatherhood quickly made them forget it. The Walser has been in charge of the Tennengauer since this season. "I'm more used to city clubs, but I was given a great welcome and we have a lot of potential."
The team that visited the club at the weekend also has a lot of potential. With Christoph Fuchsbauer, a familiar name is now successfully in charge: both games since he took over have been won. "We've changed the system and are more stable defensively. The credit goes to the players, they pulled themselves out of the mud," said the coach.
