Musical star
Mark Seibert shows his private happiness for the first time
He has already been Robin Hood, Jesus and Death himself, but also cuts a fine figure as the frontman of his band. Musical star Mark Seibert will soon be performing with his band in Burgenland. He chatted to the "Krone" about new plans and the balancing act between job and family.
As "Professor Higgins", Mark Seibert (45) sang his way into the hearts of the audience in "My Fair Lady" at the Seefestspiele Mörbisch this summer. The musical star returns to Burgenland on Saturday. He and his band will perform the greatest musical hits at the Oberschützen Cultural Center. There will also be two special guests: "Elisabeth" actress Annemieke van Dam and Moritz Mausser, who is currently playing "Falco" in "Rock me Amadeus" at the Ronacher in Vienna.
And the Frankfurt-born singer even dares to tackle an Austro-pop number: "Löwin und Lamm" by Rainhard Fendrich: "He sings it in High German. I would never sing 'I am from Austria' on stage, even though I live in Perchtoldsdorf and this song makes my heart beat faster. But believe me: you don't want to hear dialect from the Piefke!"
Mörbisch will have to wait
Seibert's schedule is full until the end of August 2025. An engagement in Mörbisch is not marked on it. But why not? "I was booked long before that for the musical 'Chess', which will be performed in Baden in summer 2025. But there are already talks with General Director Alfons Haider for 2026."
Even though Seibert praises the "fantastic collaboration" and the "high standard", the internationally sought-after musical professional still has something to consider: "The difficulty is that you have to increase success from year to year and break new records. It becomes increasingly difficult to grow. It's good to approach something with ambition. But you shouldn't despair if things don't go the way you want them to. A certain composure helps more."
Happy family man
Things are going like clockwork for him. In November, he's off to Shanghai with the musical crew of "Rebecca", and in December he'll be touring Austria and Germany with the "Great Christmas Gala of Musical Stars". But how does he manage his job with his family life? After all, Seibert has been married to his wife, Swiss musical actress Sabrina Auer, since last year and became a dad for the second time last July?
"My wife and I have decided that she will go on maternity leave and let me take the lead professionally while the children are small. We also have a fantastic 28-year-old nanny who supports Sabrina for several hours a week. We can afford this luxury now that our parents don't live in Austria."
Sabrina and the children don't accompany me on my tours. That would be garbage and just exhausting for everyone.
Mark Seibert (45)
Finally arrived
But Seibert is also actively involved in bringing up the children and running the household. Whether it's shopping, doing the laundry, changing diapers, cooking or preparing snacks - he is enthusiastic about it: "Our daughter Ellie is a very relaxed, almost undemanding child. We don't know that from our son Lio (3). He is quite demanding. Nevertheless, I enjoy our family life immensely. I was only on the road for 20 years. That always bothered me about my job. That's why it's so good to finally be settled down."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.