Mark Seibert shows his private happiness for the first time

Finally arrived

But Seibert is also actively involved in bringing up the children and running the household. Whether it's shopping, doing the laundry, changing diapers, cooking or preparing snacks - he is enthusiastic about it: "Our daughter Ellie is a very relaxed, almost undemanding child. We don't know that from our son Lio (3). He is quite demanding. Nevertheless, I enjoy our family life immensely. I was only on the road for 20 years. That always bothered me about my job. That's why it's so good to finally be settled down."