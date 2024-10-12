Five times behind? 99ers as “comeback monster”

Even though Lange's team fought for a long time, you never really thought that Graz could lose this game. Not even when the 99ers players were repeatedly penalized. This team has too much class and exudes too much confidence. More chances, more playing time. The shooting ratio? 45 to 27. It's becoming increasingly clear that the new motto in Graz is: A real Graz team never goes down. Backlogs or not. Ganahl and Co. celebrated their sixth win in their seventh game.